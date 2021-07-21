How Common Relates to His ‘Never Have I Ever’ Character Dr. Jackson

The second season of “Never Have I Ever” has a new addition — Common, who stars as a new doc on the block!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Common, a superfan of the show. He said, “Getting to see these characters, the actors, I’m like, ‘Oh man, that’s Devi right there,’ but second, I had to, like, really get into my character and not, like, fall victim to, like, ‘Oh man, this is somebody that I watch and I’m a fan of their work.’”

He added, “I was just enjoying acting and being on set. And being on the show that I love.”

Common plays Dr. Chris Jackson, who is described as a “suave and debonair dermatologist” who works in Nalini’s building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini, played by Poorna Jagannathan.

As to whether Common like being called ‘doctor,’ he said, “I was digging it like in the scenes when she was like, ‘Doctor.’ I was, ‘Oh, this is great.’”



When asked what traits girlfriend Tiffany Haddish would say he shares with his character, Common replied, “I think the characteristics of being caring and listening, being understanding and compassionate, and also being fun and joking a little. I like to talk crap a little… He had a little bit of that, and I’m like, that’s me… I’m romantic in my own ways. So I think Tiff would be like, ‘Yeah, you got a little Dr. Jackson.’”