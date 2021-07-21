Dolly Parton’s Hot Girl Summer! Why She Recreated Her Playboy Cover at 75

Singer Dolly Parton is having a #HotGirlSummer with this Playboy Bunny look!

Dolly just recreated her famous 1978 Playboy cover for her husband Carl’s birthday, wearing a strapless black bodysuit, black bunny ears, and a pink-and-white bowtie.

She showed off the look on Twitter, telling fans, "Today is July 20, it's my husband Carl's birthday, and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday.”

Parton went on, "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that,” she said.

Dolly even did a photo shoot in the outfit and presented him with a new photo alongside the original cover.