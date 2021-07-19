Usher Dishes Out Parenting Advice Ahead of Baby #4, Plus: He Talks Vegas Residency

Getty Images

Usher is taking over Las Vegas and getting ready to be a dad again. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with the star as he kicked off his residency in Sin City.

The eight-time Grammy winner, who has sold millions of records, is ushering in one incredible residency packed with chart-topping hits. Before asking about that… Jenn grilled him on their last interview right before he hosted the iHeart Music Awrads.

Lahmers told him, “You know, I got a bone to pick with you because the last time I talked to you… you were sitting on some news that you didn't tell anybody… Congratulations.” Usher, insisted, “Slow to tell everybody.” Jenn replied, “Another baby on the way.”

He told her, “Yeah, very, very excited about that. And I see that you have some news that you didn't share with me…” Coincidentally Jenn is expecting her first child, telling Usher, “I do. I'm about six months along.” Usher teased, “So we were both hiding.”

Jenn asked the soon-to-be father of four, “Do you have any advice? First time mom over here.” His advice, “Don't let the baby sleep in the bed with you. You’ve got to put the baby in the crib.”

He went on, “Are you planning on breastfeeding?... Don’t be worried if it doesn’t’ happen right away, it’s a process the baby has to be acclimated, use pumps if you have to, that’s gold, I’m telling you that colostrum is gold… Hey man, I'm becoming a pro with this.”

Jenn commented, “You are a real hands-on dad.”

This will be Usher’s second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicochea. Their daughter Sovereign Bo is 8 months old, and his is family right there with him. “That's the benefit of having a residency,” he said.

His sold out shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are definitely Vegas inspired. Jenn pointed out, “You brought the strip club, the roller rink. You're doing it all.”

The star called it a “journey” for fans, explaining, “I really did want to make sure people walked away fulfilled… I really do take you on a journey from my first album to my current music making.”

The show was a long time coming, due to COVID-19. “It's really been a journey to get to this point. Last year, July we were actually supposed to kick off. And had to change our plans… We had the pandemic shutdown.’”

Usher explained, “I love dancing. I love my culture. I wanted to share that with them. I wanted to bring Atlanta to Vegas.”

He’s helping bring Vegas back to life, saying, “I've never felt an energy quite like this. And rightfully so. Because people have been deprived of being able to get out and just have a good time.” The show is also helping people get back to work. He said, “We’re employing roughly about 50 people.”