‘Powered by Love’: Halsey Welcomes First Child

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are first-time parents!

The little one, named Ender Ridley Aydin, arrived July 14.

Halsey announced the news on Instagram with a pic of the family as well as one of Ender breastfeeding.

The singer wrote, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”



Halsey announced their pregnancy in January with a photo shoot by Sam Dameshek. She wrote in the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”