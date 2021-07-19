John Carter Cash & Wife Ana Cristina Welcome Baby Boy with a Special Middle Name

Getty Images

It’s a boy for John Carter Cash and wife Ana Cristina!

Baby James Kristoffer Cash is the newest member of the famous Cash family as the son of John, a country music singer and songwriter, and grandson of the late country icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

There is a lot of music in that family — Ana is a singer-songwriter, too!

John, 51, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “#jameskristoffercash born July 16, 2021 at 9:13am. Mother @anacristinacash is doing well. #jamescash is a #hungryfella !! Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!”

He included a sweet photo of the newborn swaddled in a brown blanket with a matching hat.

Ana, 36, shared pics on her page, too, along with the message, “My husband @johncartercash and I are proud and delighted to announce the birth of our son… Thank you for your support and for respecting our wishes for privacy during this special time as we bond with baby boy. 👶”

People reports James’ middle name Kristoffer is a tribute to Johnny Cash’s friend, singer and actor Kris Kristofferson!

This is baby no. 2 for John and Ana, who are also the parents of Grace June Cash, who was born September 11, 2017.