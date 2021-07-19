Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker

Radio personality Bobby Bones, 41, is a married man!

Over the weekend, Bones tied the knot with Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home.

Bones told People magazine, “We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'”

Parker added, “It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn't even a question. It was just — if we're getting married in Nashville, we're getting married at the house."

Parker walked down the aisle with her dad. She explained, “I am so close with my dad and he's just the perfect example of what a man should be to his wife and his daughters. His blessing means a lot to me. And I just like the idea of being passed over from my favorite man in the world to my new favorite man in the world."

For her big day, Parker wore a Galia Lahav gown. She revealed, “It was probably the third dress that I tried on, and I knew it immediately. I had five girls [including bridesmaids Abby Smyers and ‘The Bobby Bones Show’s’ Amy Brown] with me and three of them started crying! It was the absolute opposite of what I thought that I wanted from the start — completely different.”

Some of big names to attend include Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks and Charlamagne The Good. Dan + Shay performed the Beach Boys song “Forever” for the couple’s first dance.

The wedding comes nearly a year after he proposed. He admitted, “When she finally agreed to move here, I just knew I was going to propose. I knew immediately that it was extremely different, even from the start. Early on, it was like, 'I really needed to treat this delicately and invest my time and my capabilities because this is going to be for a long time.' I wasn't freaked out and that's how I knew it was right. I never once went, 'Oh God, what's happening here?' Mostly I was like, 'Maybe this is what people are talking about when you watch movies and read books.' That's how I knew she was the one — because I wasn't freaking out."

Do they have kids on their mind? He said, “We want kids. I never really had a family growing up. It's also a growing process for me to be a better, more well-rounded human. I'm looking forward to that."