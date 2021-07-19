Baby Pic! Ilana Glazer Welcomes First Child with David Rooklin

Actress Ilana Glazer is a first-time mom!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Glazer announced that she welcomed her first child with husband David Rooklin.

Along with posting a pic of her breastfeeding their bundle of joy, she wrote, “been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?”

Glazer did not reveal the baby’s gender or name in her announcement.

Just before giving birth, Glazer was busy promoting her new horror film “False Positive.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Ilana, who plays a pregnant woman in the movie. Did the movie scare her about motherhood? She said, “I'm shocked that the way that this panned out, I actually had more fear around it than I’ve had going through it.”

In March, Ilana broke the news that she was pregnant during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She shared, “I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions. There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the shoulda, coulda, wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

Of the timing of her pregnancy with “False Positive,” Glazer quipped, “This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has.”

Hampered by COVID-19 guidelines at the time, Glazer revealed that she missed “sharing [my pregnancy] through stand-up.”

Glazer said she also made a political connection to “False Positive.” She explained, “The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it's the most miraculous, surreal, real thing. It's like this perfect canvas for the paradox that is our country.”