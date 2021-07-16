Rachael Leigh Cook Makes It Instagram Official with Kevin Mann

Months after finalizing her divorce from Daniel Gillies, Rachael Leigh Cook is going public with her new relationship!

On Thursday, Cook made it Instagram official with Kevin Mann. Along with three photos of her cozying up to her new beau, she wrote on Instagram, “This Mann ❤️.”

Nearly a year ago, Cook revealed that she had a boyfriend named Kevin. She told Us Weekly, “He’s really great. I did good, if I do say so. Definitely hitting out of my league there. I met someone really nice, and I adore him. He’s fantastic.”

The pair enjoy “quality couch time,” bonding over reality shows like “90 Day Fiancé.” She shared, “It’s just one of our favorite things to do to escape.”

At the time, Rachael noted that she was going to take it slow before introducing Kevin to her kids. She explained, “I feel like what’s the rush, you know what I mean? I don’t want to get it wrong. We’re going to take it beat by beat.”

She added, “If they ever Google deep dive this time in their parents’ life and they see this interview in the future and they’re like, ‘What the hell, mom?’ we’ll have that discussion then. But in the meantime, I’m just going to take small steps and they can be on a need to know basis.”