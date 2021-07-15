Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Getty Images

The music world is mourning the loss of famed guitarist Jeff LaBar, 58, best known for playing with the glam metal band Cinderella.

His ex-wife Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt revealed to TMZ that friends and family had been unable to reach him for a few days. She went to LaBar’s Nashville apartment to check on him and discovered his body. No cause of death was given.

Jeff’s son Sebastian posted a tribute to his dad on Instagram, writing, “So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! ❤️ if you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.”

LaBar shot to fame after he stepped in as a replacement for Cinderella guitarist Michael Kelly Smith in 1985.

Jeff was with the band when they released their first studio album, “Night Songs” (1986), featuring hits like “Nobody’s Fool” and “Somebody Save Me.”

The band went on to release “Long Cold Winter” in 1988, with the hit singles like “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone),” “The Last Mile,” and “Coming Home.”

Next, they released “Heartbreak Station” (1990), “Still Climbing” (1994), and the compilation “Once Upon A…” (1997).

LaBar went on to record a solo album, “One for the Road,” in 2014, but eventually left the music scene to pursue a culinary career.