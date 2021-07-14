Celebrity News July 14, 2021
Zsa Zsa Gabor Laid to Rest in Budapest 5 Years After Her Death
Nearly five years after her death, Zsa Zsa Gabor has finally been laid to rest!
This week, three-quarters of Gabor’s ashes were taken to Budapest for burial.
Before landing in Budapest, Gabor’s husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt traveled to London, Germany, and Hungary with the ashes.
He told Reuters, “She was first-class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar. And then we arrived in Budapest... That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will. She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here too."
Some of Gabor’s ashes will remain in Los Angeles.
In December 2016, Prinz von Anhalt held a funeral for Gabor in Beverly Hills. At the time, it was reported that she would be laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park, but Prinz von Anhalt told Page Six she would be interred in Budapest.
Gabor died at the age of 99 from a heart attack.