New ‘Crossing Bridges’ Series Explores Police Reform and Social Justice

The new interview series “Crossing Bridges” has law enforcement, professors, media professionals, politicians, and more talking about police reform and social justice.

The five-episode series was launched by OneOpp, a media coalition to end police brutality. The initiative was founded by Ted Chung in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and partners include Quincy Jones Productions, G-Eazy, Rock the Vote, and more.

Check out the trailer!

Viewers will hear informative discussions and receive actionable takeaways on topics like the “disconnect between law enforcement and the communities they serve” and “how the historical background of policing has shaped the failures of the police system today.”