Kenan Thompson Celebrates His Double Emmy Nominations

Kenan Thompson earned double Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning!

Thompson received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for his work on “Kenan” and a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod for “Saturday Night Live.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kenan, who has a lot to brag about! He smiled, saying, “Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame, two Emmy noms… There’s a lot to be thankful for. I’m very blessed, I’ve got to say.”

He noted that being nominated is unexpected, adding “It’s a surprise… You never want to assume.”

Speaking about the nom for “Kenan,” he commented, “It’s a big swing coming out the first season hitting… I couldn’t be prouder of our cast our crew… I’m just on cloud nine right now.”

He continued, “I’ve been in the business all of my life, basically. I’m experiencing all these accolades all at once.”

Thompson said he’s celebrating the big news with his family, sharing, “I just took my babies to see ‘Clifford the Red Dog.’ That was amazing. Nice to see their faces light up when I pop up.”

Next, Kenan said, “I’m gonna take my wife to dinner. Hopefully we will get nice and full, nice and buzzed.”