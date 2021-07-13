Food Network Host Jeff Mauro Partners with CESAR® on Their New Bestie Bowls

Chef, author, and Food Network host Jeff Mauro is keeping busy this summer. From the re-premiere of his Food Network Show “Kitchen Crash” to his recently announced partnership with the CESAR® brand, Jeff has been cooking up a storm!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers connected with Jeff to talk about his latest projects, including how he had a helping hand in the launch of the CESAR® brand’s Bestie Bowls, a new pup-up dining experience featuring delicious “Yours” and “Theirs” meal duos for pets and their humans. Check it out!

Bestie Bowls are delicious for all. Jeff created an exclusive bowl for pet parents made with balanced and delicious ingredients including grilled chicken, hot honey-roasted sweet potatoes, pickled green beans, crumbled feta cheese, crispy chickpeas and a lemon thyme vinaigrette. And for your furry friends, the CESAR® brand has introduced CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™ Canine Cuisine — a new line of culinary-inspired wet dog food, crafted with real meat and fresh vegetables to provide both large and small dog breeds with a conveniently packaged, healthy, and wholesome meal.

If you’re in New York City or Los Angeles, starting at noon local time on Tuesday, July 13, pet parents in these cities can order Bestie Bowls with Postmates while supplies last. And to keep delivering the fun, pet parents nationwide can enter for a chance to win a Bestie Bowls experience of their own from July 13-30. To learn more about how to enter, visit CesarBestieBowls.com.