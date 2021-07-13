Emmy Nominations 2021: The Complete List

Netflix

If you missed the livestream of the Emmy nominations, here's the list of nominees for 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba "In Treatment"

Olivia Coleman "The Crown"

Emma Corrin "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

MJ Rodriguez "Pose"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter "Pose"

Matthew Rhys "Perry Mason"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross "Black-ish"

Jean Smart "Hacks"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson "Black-ish"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso"

Keenan Thompson "Keenan"

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Michaela Coel "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen "WandaVision"

Ann Taylor-Joy "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Paul Bettany "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr. "Hamilton"