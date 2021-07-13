Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Expecting Baby #2

Splash News

Model Ashley Graham, 33, is pregnant!

Graham is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. On Tuesday, she wrote, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️.”

Along with her post, Graham included a maternity photo that was taken by Ervin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ashley and Justin are already parents to son Issac, 18 months. Last month, Ashley showed some love to Justin on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

Just months ago, Graham hinted that she was ready for another baby. She told WSJ. Magazine, “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

In another interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Graham told Amy Schumer that she was “working on it currently.”

Earlier this year, Graham revealed the most difficult thing about being a parent, telling “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, “The hardest thing was understanding that there is not like, a book to buy to read and have everything explained to you. With a TV you get a manual, with a kid you get nothing…”