Cedric the Entertainer Set to Host Emmys 2021

Getty Images

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in September!

In a statement, Cedric said, “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards. Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment, added, “Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives. Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer.”

Cedric will host the show at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in front of “a limited audience of nominees and their guests.”

Cedric the Entertainer has hosted an award show before — the 2012 Soul Train Awards.

Other hosting gigs include “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” an episode of “WWE Raw,” “Cedric’s Barber Battle,” and the game show “It’s Worth What?”

Cedric is taking over for Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show last year at Staples Center without a live audience.

The nominees for the 2021 Emmys will be announced on Tuesday morning by “This Is Us” star Ron Cephas Jones and “Blindspotting” star Jasmine Cephas.

Watch the livestream here!