Scooter Braun & Wife Yael Separate — Report

Getty Images

Scooter Braun, the music mogul who signed Justin Bieber and crossed swords with Taylor Swift, has separated from his wife of seven years, Yael, Page Six reports.

According to Page Six's sources, Braun and his wife, a mining heiress who founded the F--k Cancer Foundation, have hit "a rocky patch." In spite of the separation, sources say they're "friends" with no immediate plans to divorce.

The two had just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 6.