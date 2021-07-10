Sara Evans’ Daughter Olivia Drops New Music Video for Pop Single ‘Of Course I Do’

Olivia Evans has a new music video out for “Of Course I Do,” her pop single about a bad-news boyfriend.

The video features Olivia on the dating scene, and the catchy tune has her singing lyrics like, “I shouldn’t want to make you stay / all my girls say that you’re bad news and they don’t like you / so of course I do.” Listen to it here, and check out the video below!

In fact, her upcoming EP was inspired by a bad breakup. She recently told People magazine, “I went through a terrible breakup. And it sounds bad, but honestly, a lot of the motivation to write this record was about payback,” she added with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Okay, fine, you’re going to cheat on me and break up with me and then I’ll get famous. That’s exactly what my mentality was. I’m not one to try and take revenge, but I like to pull a Taylor Swift every now and then.”

Olivia is the daughter of singer Sara Evans, but she’s not pursuing a country career like her mom. She told the magazine, “When I was 12 or 13 years old, I discovered Beyoncé and that did it for me… I had always known, at least for the past 10 years, that I was going to probably do pop music, R&B music, something like that. And while I waited, I grew as a singer and a performer.”

She’s still relying on her mom’s expertise, however, sharing, “The minute I would get a demo back, I would send it to mom instantly because she’s the first one I would want to hear feedback from — honest feedback. She was my biggest help and support during all of this.”

“Extra” boss Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey spoke with Sara and Olivia back in April, and Olivia chatted about the album. Watch!

For anyone looking for songbirds on the rise, be sure to check out Emily Piriz’s new single too!

Emily, an “American Idol” and “La Voz” alum, just released “I Don’t Wanna Be the One,” a beautiful breakup ballad that really showcases her vocals.