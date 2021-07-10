Khloé Kardashian Tug of War: Tristan Thompson Lashes Out at Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom slid into his ex's comments on Instagram — and Tristan Thompson wasn't having it!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of herself rinsing off in a bikini, which led to Odom commenting, "Hottie." He threw in some heart-eyed faces and fire emojis for good measure.

Even though Kardashian and Thompson are officially off-again in their on-again, off-again relationship, he did not take too kindly to seeing Odom's message, replying, "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

The threatening message was clearly a reference to Odom's near-fatal O.D. in 2015.

Thompson, the father of Khloé's 3-year-old, True, also recently left a sweet comment for his ex under a snap of Khloé in a body-hugging dress.

A source tells People that in spite of the flirting, Khloé "is single and seems okay with it." They also assert that she is "very loyal to Tristan."