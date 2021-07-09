Sharon Stone Sets Record Straight on Those RMR Dating Rumors

Saadiq by Made Nightlife/MEGA

Actress Sharon Stone is laughing off rumors that she’s dating up-and-coming rapper RMR!

On Thursday, photogs caught up with Sharon and her son Roan in Beverly Hills, where she addressed the dating rumors in a video obtained by TMZ.

When asked if they were dating, Sharon said, “Nope!”

Roan told the photogs, “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

Sharon and RMR had everyone talking after they were spied out together several times in Los Angeles, hitting up celeb hot spots like Delilah and the Highlight Room.

A source insisted to People magazine, "They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions."