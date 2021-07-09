See the First Pic from ‘Sex and the City’ Spin-Off ‘And Just Like That…’

HBO Max

Fans are getting their first glimpse of “And Just Like That…” as production gets underway in NYC!

A new photo from HBO Max gives off “Sex and the City” vibes as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis stroll down the street dressed to the nines. Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is in the middle, flanked by Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes and Davis’ Charlotte York.

The spin-off will follow the three women “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”