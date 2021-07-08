Britney Spears Posts Bathtub Nude as Her Mom Lynne Makes Major Conservatorship Move

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the height of her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears is taking some time for herself.

The singer posted a sexy bathtub pic on Instagram, showing off her toned back and tiny waist.

Britney shared the photo as news broke that her mother Lynne Spears had stepped up on her behalf and asked the L.A. County Superior court to allow the 39-year-old to choose her own conservatorship attorney.

Lynne claims Britney is in a better place now than she was when the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

In docs obtained by CNN, Lynne states, "Now, and for the past many years, Conservatee is able to care for her person and in fact has, within the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity.”

In the wake of Britney’s emotional conservatorship testimony last month, her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham has taken steps to resign, along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust.

Her father Jamie Spears is still a co-conservator of her $60-million estate, and Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of her person.

When Spears took her conservatorship case before the judge in June, she wanted to end her father’s control over the supersized bank account — and over every aspect of her life. Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie later filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.

The docs state, "Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing."

Adding, "Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course." Furthermore, "It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears' testimony."

Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright also spoke out, telling Us Weekly that she’s working on Britney’s behalf.

"I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being. While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

Wright added that Montgomery's goal is “to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”