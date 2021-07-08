Television July 08, 2021
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Revealed!
The new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” kicks off next month with some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite alum!
The reality stars will get a little help along the way from rotating guest hosts Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon, as well as special guests Wells Adams, and maybe even his fiancée Sarah Hyland.
When the show returns August 16, these sexy singles will be looking for love at a romantic resort in Mexico. Check out the full list below!
Abigail Heringer: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Brendan Morais: “The Bachelorette” Season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Deandra Kanu: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
Ivan Hall: “The Bachelorette” Season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Jessenia Cruz: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Joe Amabile: “The Bachelorette” Season 14 with Becca Kufrin
Karl Smith: “The Bachelorette” Season 17 with Katie Thurston
Kelsey Weir: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
Kenny Braasch: “The Bachelorette” Season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams
Mari Pepin-Solis: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Maurissa Gunn: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
Natasha Parker: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
Noah Erb: “The Bachelorette” Season 16 with Tayshia Adams
Serena Chew: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Serena Pitt: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Tahzjuan Hawkins: “The Bachelor” Season 23 with Colton Underwood
Tammy Ly: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
Victoria Larson: “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James
Victoria Paul: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Jessenia Cruz back in May and asked her about “Paradise.” Watch!
Fans can also check out our new interview with Wells Adams, who told us, “[I’m] very excited for ‘Paradise’ this year. I think everyone missed the show when we took the year off for the pandemic.” Check it out!
“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres August 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.