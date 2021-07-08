Television July 08, 2021

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Revealed!

Jessenia, Joe and Victoria P.

The new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” kicks off next month with some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite alum!

The reality stars will get a little help along the way from rotating guest hosts Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon, as well as special guests Wells Adams, and maybe even his fiancée Sarah Hyland.

When the show returns August 16, these sexy singles will be looking for love at a romantic resort in Mexico. Check out the full list below!

Abigail Heringer: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Brendan Morais: “The Bachelorette” Season 16  with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Deandra Kanu: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

Ivan Hall: “The Bachelorette” Season 16  with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Jessenia Cruz: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Joe Amabile: “The Bachelorette” Season 14  with Becca Kufrin

Karl Smith: “The Bachelorette” Season 17  with Katie Thurston

Kelsey Weir: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

Kenny Braasch: “The Bachelorette” Season 16  with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

Mari Pepin-Solis: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Maurissa Gunn: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

Natasha Parker: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

Noah Erb: “The Bachelorette” Season 16 with Tayshia Adams

Serena Chew: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Serena Pitt: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Tahzjuan Hawkins: “The Bachelor” Season 23  with Colton Underwood

Tammy Ly: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

Victoria Larson: “The Bachelor” Season 25  with Matt James

Victoria Paul: “The Bachelor” Season 24 with Peter Weber

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Jessenia Cruz back in May and asked her about “Paradise.” Watch!

Fans can also check out our new interview with Wells Adams, who told us, “[I’m] very excited for ‘Paradise’ this year. I think everyone missed the show when we took the year off for the pandemic.” Check it out!

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres August 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

