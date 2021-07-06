Entertain and Earn Rewards This Summer with the Verizon Visa® Card

Summer celebrations are back! And this Fourth of July, the stars went all out entertaining their family and friends.

Thanks to the Verizon Visa Card*, card holders can earn rewards on everyday activities, like 4% on grocery store purchases for your own summer soirees. But that’s not all! The Verizon Visa Card also lets card holders earn up to 4% when filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining, including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted.

To learn more and apply, head on over to Verizon.com/VerizonVisaCard! While there, be sure to find out all the ways to redeem rewards.