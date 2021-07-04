Celebrity News July 04, 2021
Nick Brown Is a Dad for the 7th Time
Nick Cannon is welcoming his fourth child in six months — and his third in a month.
Cannon's GF Alyssa Scott posted an image of herself cradling their newborn, captioning it, "I will love you for eternity." She indicated the baby, a son named Zen Cannon, was born June 23.
Nick had come forward as the baby's father with a Father's Day post in which he is seen holding Scott and her bump protectively.
Just before Zen's arrival, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zillon and Zion, and he has a 6-month-old named Powerful with Brittany Bell. Bell is also the mother of their 4-year-old, Golden.
Nick first became a dad with then-wife Mariah Carey, with whom he welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan, now 10.