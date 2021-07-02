Hannah Brown Gives Update on Painful Neck Injury

Instagram

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown is on the road to recovery after a neck injury.

She fell and hurt her neck Monday night, but she’s feeling much better.

On Friday, she shared a pic on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Update: I not 100% but I have much more mobility! Woohoo! I’m doing much better.”

The 26-year-old reality star added, “Thanks for all the sweet messages and prayers.”

In fact, she was feeling so much better she made it out to dinner for Mexican food with boyfriend Adam Woolard. She shared a video of the two swaying together and sharing a kiss. She included the caption, “Mobility and Mexican Food.”

Hannah first posted about the injury on Wednesday with a pic of herself cuddling with a Sulley doll.

Brown wrote, "I've been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything."