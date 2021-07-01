Surprise! Amber Heard Welcomes First Child

Getty

Actress Amber Heard, 35, has been keeping a big secret for nearly three months!

On Thursday, Heard announced that she welcomed a baby girl, who she named Oonagh Paige Heard. Along with posting a pic of her bundle of joy, she tweeted, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.”

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” Amber shared in another tweet. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

Along with revealing that her daughter was born on April 8, Amber emphasized, “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The news comes as a complete surprise because Heard never announced that she was expecting.

Amber was last linked to cinematographer Bianca Butti. They were last seen together at LAX in February after enjoying a Valentine’s Day getaway.

Backgrid