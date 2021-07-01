Meghan McCain to Exit ‘The View’

Getty Images

Meghan McCain’s days on “The View” are reportedly coming to an end.

Variety reports McCain will announce her exit on Thursday’s show. Her departure is set for the end of the season, later this summer.

While she’s been with the show for four years, Meghan reportedly has two more on her contract. Variety says she asked ABC to release her from the deal, not because of on-set feuds, but so that she could stay in Washington, D.C., where she had been living during the pandemic with her husband Ben Domenech, a political commentator, and their daughter Liberty.

ABC News has not commented, but Page Six says the network wanted her to stay. A source told the paper, “ABC begged for her to stay [and] she said ‘No — I’m done! I’m not staying anymore.'”

The insider added, “They even offered a contributor role on ABC News, which she turned down. She’s just had enough. She doesn’t need it anymore — she really doesn’t need it.”