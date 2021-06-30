Blair Underwood’s Wife Désirée DaCosta Files for Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Blair Underwood and Désirée DaCosta are one step closer to divorce.

After announcing their split last month, The Blast reports Désirée filed for divorce on June 29.

As proceedings move forward, the exes will not have to work out custody, as their children — Paris, 24, Brielle, 22 and Blake, 19 — are all adults.

Underwood and DaCosta shared the split news on Instagram in late May, writing, "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey."

They went on, "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so."

Stressing the future, the former couple wrote, "We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

They were also gracious toward their fans and supporters: "We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change."