NHL’s David Pastrnak Announces Death of Newborn Son: ‘We Have an Angel Watching Over Us’

Getty Images

Hockey player David Pastrnak and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson just suffered the heartbreaking loss of their son Viggo.

The NHL star shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Viggo Rohl Pastrnak June 17th 2021 – June 23rd 2021.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued, “We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER. Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

The Bruins also released a statement of support, tweeting, “We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca’s son, Viggo. David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Last month, the 25-year-old athlete opened up to NHL.com about becoming a dad.

Pastrnak, known by the nickname “Pasta,” explained, “You come home and you don’t think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You’re getting ready for the baby and we couldn’t be more excited. So, hockey’s not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that’s good, you know?”