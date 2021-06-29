Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Expertise on Investing

Getty Images

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is here with hot tips to help her fans make their money work for them this summer.

Partnering with Cash App, the Grammy and BET Award winner is launching a series of educational videos called “Investing for Hotties.”

In one of her tutorials, Megan stressed, “Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players. Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market.”

She added, “The more you educate yourself, the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”

The CEO of Hot Girl Enterprises is also offering new investors a helping hand by giving away $1 million worth of stock today!