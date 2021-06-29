First Pics! Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ bundle of joy has arrived!

On Monday, Safaree took to Instagram to break the news that Erica gave birth to a baby boy. He wrote, “MR Straittt Jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,.”

While he didn’t reveal the baby’s name, Samuels did post a precious photo of his son holding his finger. He captioned the snap, “Another me…. That's all the world need.”

Erica has not posted about her son’s birth.

In May, Erica field for divorce from Safaree after over a year of marriage.

According to the court documents, Erica is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their daughter, Safire, 1. She is also asking for spousal support and exclusive use of the home they are sharing right now.

Erica and Safaree wed in 2019 after almost two years of dating.