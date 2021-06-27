Asia Argento Remembers Late Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain: 'Missing You Every Day'

"Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met," she wrote alongside a series of images from some of their days spent together. "Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together. I feel your presence and your strength. You shine so bright within me. I love you my A. Happy birthday ❤️."

People reports that Argento had previously defended herself against fans in the wake of Bourdain's suicide when it was revealed she had been captured in photos with a journalist days before the tragedy. She said in a DailyMailTV interview, "People say I murdered him... People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. When we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other's company. But we are not children. We are grown-ups. Anthony was 62, I was 42. We had lives, we had wives and husbands, we had children. I cannot think of Anthony as somebody who would do an extreme gesture like this for something like that."