Asia Argento Remembers Late Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain: 'Missing You Every Day'
On what would have been his 65th birthday Friday, Anthony Bourdain was remembered lovingly in an Instagram post by his grieving girlfriend Asia Argento.
"Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met," she wrote alongside a series of images from some of their days spent together. "Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together. I feel your presence and your strength. You shine so bright within me. I love you my A. Happy birthday ❤️."
People reports that Argento had previously defended herself against fans in the wake of Bourdain's suicide when it was revealed she had been captured in photos with a journalist days before the tragedy. She said in a DailyMailTV interview, "People say I murdered him... People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. When we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other's company. But we are not children. We are grown-ups. Anthony was 62, I was 42. We had lives, we had wives and husbands, we had children. I cannot think of Anthony as somebody who would do an extreme gesture like this for something like that."
The popular TV host was found unresponsive in a hotel room in 2018 by chef Eric Ripert, a close friend.
At the time, CNN announced, "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink, and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."