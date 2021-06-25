First Pic! Ne-Yo Welcomes Baby #5

Singer Ne-Yo, 41, is a dad for the fifth time!

On Friday, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl who they named Isabella Rose.

Crystal shared on Instagram, “God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete.”

On her Instagram Story, Crystal said that their bundle of joy “is worth all the pain.”

Crystal also shared a snap of Isabella’s inked footprint.

In February, Ne-Yo announced Crystal’s pregnancy with a video of himself cradling her growing baby bump with Major’s “Why I Love You” playing in the background. He wrote on Instagram, “Overjoyed to announce……the family is expanding…”

Before the announcement, Crystal hinted at their baby plans. In honor of Valentine's Day, she wrote on Instagram, "I’m PROUD to call myself your wife! I love you forever my soul tie ... 🎶wait until tooooonight boyyyy🎶🥰 we gone make a baby F it 😝."

The baby news comes more than a year after Ne-Yo and Crystal announced they were calling it quits.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they rekindled their relationship, which got “stronger.” Ne-Yo told “The Talk” last year that the coronavirus lockdown was “kind of a blessing,” as it allowed them to work through their problems.

He admitted, “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce.”

“The quarantine kind of forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world, you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should,” Ne-Yo elaborated.

During self-isolation, they have had “blatantly, painfully, brutally honest” conversations, but he said, “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”