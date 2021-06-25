Celebrity News June 25, 2021
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Are One Step Closer to Divorce Nearly 10 Years After Split
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are moving forward with their divorce.
For the first time in four years, new paperwork was filed in the case.
According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, Arnold filed a declaration of disclosure, signifying they may be close to a settlement.
Sources tell the site that the exes, who reportedly do not have a prenup, are attempting to wrap things up.
Arnold and Maria wed in 1986, and have four children together. Maria filed for divorce in July 2011, after news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son — Joseph Baena — years earlier with the family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.