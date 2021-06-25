Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Are One Step Closer to Divorce Nearly 10 Years After Split

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are moving forward with their divorce.

For the first time in four years, new paperwork was filed in the case.

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, Arnold filed a declaration of disclosure, signifying they may be close to a settlement.

Sources tell the site that the exes, who reportedly do not have a prenup, are attempting to wrap things up.