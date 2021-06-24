Movies June 24, 2021
Women Fight Back Against Poaching in Riveting Doc ‘Breaking Their Silence’
“Breaking Their Silence” is shedding light on women fighting back against poaching.
Kerry David is the filmmaker behind the camera telling the heartbreaking and heroic stories of these women on the frontlines.
The movie has already garnered critical acclaim and awards at film festivals, and is now reaching a broader audience via the global streaming service Wondrium.
Previously, David told The Wrap she learned about the poaching crisis at an L.A. fundraiser for elephants and was “truly traumatized.”
“This was something I had to act upon. I couldn’t turn away,” she said. “I’m a filmmaker, and I had to go and make myself uncomfortable.”
Check out the trailer below, and head to the global streaming platform Wondrium to watch the full movie.
