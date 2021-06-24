Renée Zellweger Reportedly Dating Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead

Getty Images

It looks like Renée Zellweger has a new love in her life… Ant Anstead!

Sources tell TMZ that Renée, 52, met Ant, 42, earlier this month on the set of his Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” Apparently, she stopped by the set to return some work boots, and the rest is history.

The show, a spin-off of the “Property Brothers” show “Celebrity IOU,” helps celebs gift loved ones with customized car transformations.

Ant is now single after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack a few days ago.

TMZ reported details of the split, revealing they will share legal and physical custody of 1-year-old Hudson. The site added that it seems they worked out a division of assets on their own, and will not pay each other spousal support.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.