Kathy & Nicky Hilton Respond to Britney Spears' Comments About Paris

Getty Images

Britney Spears mentioned Paris Hilton in her conservatorship testimony on Wednesday, and now Paris’ mom Kathy and sister Nicky are speaking out in support of the pop star.

Spears told the judge that she didn’t initially believe Paris’ claims of abuse at a boarding school, and therefore feared others wouldn’t believe her own claims.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Us Weekly reports Nicky commented, “She should know we believe her. Free Britney!”

Kathy wasn’t as familiar with the case, but did add, “She’s such a sweet girl and a good girl.”

During her testimony, Britney explained, “To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry… I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”

Paris and Britney actually reconnected in 2020, and Hilton shared on “Andy Cohen Live,” “We’ve had dinners. I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much.”

She said of Spears’ conservatorship, “I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Despite her concern, she said when hanging with Britney they would keep things light. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

Spears took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.