Britney Spears Feels ‘Relieved’ After Speaking Her Truth in Court Hearing

On Wednesday, Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship, but how is she feeling one day later?

A source told E! News, “Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard... She was very excited to have her truth be out and not feel like she has to hide it anymore."

“She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change,” the insider added.

The insider claimed that Spears “has support from her mom, who is trying to help her.”

Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."

“Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears… that we put in place a plan,” Jones continued. “That is her mother's request. That we not leave the court without having a plan."

According to the source, Spears is waiting on her lawyer to file more paperwork to request termination of the conservatorship.

Following her testimony, Spears is reportedly on a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The source claimed, “She was looking forward to getting away for a while."

Along with describing Aghari as a “supportive” boyfriend, the insider noted, “Britney would love to move the relationship forward, but it's never been something they could actually make happen... The situation is complicated because of her restrictions."

During her testimony, Spears stressed her desire to get married and have kids, which is prohibited in her conservatorship.

Britney slammed her father Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.