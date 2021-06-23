Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Reportedly Living in RV Amid Conservatorship Battle

Getty Images

A new report is shedding light on Jamie Spears’ living situation amid his conservatorship battle with daughter Britney Spears.

As Britney prepares to appear in court today, The New York Times reports Jamie is living in a motor home parked at a storage facility in Kentwood, Louisiana.

The newspaper states, “He has been staying down a winding country road on the outskirts of town, in an RV parked at a warehouse that has stored the boxed-up relics of his daughter’s megawatt career.”

Aside from reportedly hosting crawfish boils and spending time at the local VFW bar, he is said to keep to himself.

He recently sold the three-bedroom ranch home in Kentwood where Britney grew up. The singer later built an estate nearby, where her mother Lynne still lives.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. She is fighting to have her dad removed.

In February, “Framing Britney Spears” threw a spotlight on Britney’s conservatorship, which has been overseen by Jamie since 2008.

Afterward, she shared her reaction on Instagram, posting, “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life. I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

“I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!” Britney admitted. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness. Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect… perfect is boring… I’m here to pass on kindness.”