Blink-182 Singer Mark Hoppus Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Scared’

Getty Images

Mark Hoppus has some sad news to share.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus posted a pic of himself sitting in a hospital room but eventually deleted it from his Instagram Story. He captioned the now-deleted pic, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark then tweeted, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared.”