Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos Are Engaged

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are engaged,

People magazine reports Ronnie popped the question in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ronnie posted photos from the proposal on Instagram. He wrote, "I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes."

Saffire shared the same photo, adding, "I said yes!! to my best friend 🐻 💍😍I love you."

A source revealed that Ortiz-Magro set up a private picnic before he got down on one knee. They said, “Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter. For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."

Ronnie and Saffire have been dating since last fall.

The engagement comes months after he was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. According to a screengrab obtained by Page Six, Saffire shut down rumors that their relationship was on the rocks, saying, “Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

“I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she went on. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Ortiz-Magro was not charged in the domestic violence case. His legal team told People magazine, “We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney's office and the L.A. City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April. As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”