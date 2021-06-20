Charlize Theron on Bringing Her 'A' Game to Act with John Cena in 'F9'

Getty Images

Charlize Theron told "Extra's" Terri Seymour she was happy to be back on the red carpet at Friday's "F9" premiere!

Charlize, looking amazing in Dior at the L.A. premiere, told Terri it felt “a little crazy" to be back to the carpet after lockdown.

"It's a little insane. My mom was so excited to get dressed up, so it was worth it for that, but it’s nice to just celebrate. This is my first red carpet… I’m excited to be in a theater! I haven’t been in a theater in over a year, and haven’t seen the movie, which I am really kind of excited about.”

Charlize is back in the film as Cipher, giving off villainous vibes in the thriller, and sharing the screen with John Cena, who is joining the franchise as Dom’s evil brother, Jakob.

She revealed she and Cena “have such an affinity, He's an amazing human being. Part of me was waiting for the shoe to drop because it's almost too good to be true. Nobody's that nice. But that's how nice he is.”

She went on to say, “I remember being tired from 'Old Guard,' I was struggling with some lines and he was so prepared. I was like, 'Oh, I better snap to it — this guy is ready to party. I better bring my 'A' game.'”

Charlize also said she loves action roles like Cipher. “For me, it's reminiscent of my dance career and just telling a narrative through physicality, which is what I fell in love with with dance. I didn’t really know that till I couldn’t dance anymore… I think through action movies, I get to do that physical narrative you don’t necessarily get to do with drama… I wish I could have done it a little earlier in my career — starting out at 40 is hard… It’s challenging, and I like that.”