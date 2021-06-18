Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, 32, has a bun in the oven!

On Friday, Hunt broke the news that she’s expecting her first child with photographer fiancé Jason McDonald. Along with posting a photo of her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Full heart growing belly.”

The news comes over a year after she confirmed their engagement.

After hearing the news, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski wrote, “Sugar lemon crêpes to celebrate !!!"