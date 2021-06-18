Celebrity News June 18, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Is Pregnant with Her First Child
Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, 32, has a bun in the oven!
On Friday, Hunt broke the news that she’s expecting her first child with photographer fiancé Jason McDonald. Along with posting a photo of her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Full heart growing belly.”
The news comes over a year after she confirmed their engagement.
After hearing the news, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski wrote, “Sugar lemon crêpes to celebrate !!!"
Gigi Hadid, who became a mom last year, wrote, “MAMA CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby."