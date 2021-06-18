John Paragon’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Less than a day after news broke about John Paragon’s passing at 66, more details about the cause of his death have been released.

According to the Riverside County Coroner, Paragon died from “cardiovascular disease with significant conditions of chronic alcohol abuse.”

Paragon was found deceased at his Palm Springs home in early April.

It was Paragon’s blue-painted face that would appear anytime Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman character wished for something on the classic series, which ran from 1986 to 1990.

In addition, he portrayed Jambi in the TV movies “The Pee-wee Herman Show” (1981) and “Christmas at Pee-wee’s Playhouse” (1988). He reprised the character for Reubens’ successful Broadway run with “The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” in 2010.

Paragon also voiced Pterri, a green pterodactyl, on the show.

The actor’s eclectic career included appearances in the cult favorites “Eating Raoul” (1982) and “Pandemonium” (1982), the series “Madame’s Place” (1982), “Spaceballs” (1987), “Sledge Hammer!” (1988), “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” (1988), and “UHF” (1989).

He also played Cedric, one half of a bullying, armoire-stealing gay couple on three episodes of “Seinfeld” (1995 and 1998).