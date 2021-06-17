Fierce and Fashionable Taraji P. Henson to Host the BET Awards — How You Can Watch!

Taraji P. Henson is ready to host one of popular culture’s biggest nights — the BET Awards!

The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress will take center stage with a star-studded audience in Los Angeles on June 27.

The night will be jammed with stellar performances by Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler the Creator and more.

Award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Queen Latifah with receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby dominate nominations with seven each, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year for Megan, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby.” Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations apiece, while Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle, Chris Brown and Anderson.Paak each have four nominations.

BET is leading several campaigns on vaccine adoption, action, and access for communities of color. As part of its support and outreach, BET is giving people the opportunity to be in the fully vaccinated audience, too!

For a full list of nominees, how to attend, and to vote for the Top Fan Honor, go to https://www.bet.com/bet-awards.