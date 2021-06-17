Captain America Is Coming to the ESPY Awards!

Actor Anthony Mackie will host the 2021 ESPYS.

In a statement, he said, “I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year. They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!”

Mackie will take the stage July 10 in NYC with top celebrities to honor the past year in sports achievements. Simone Biles, Tom Brady, Chloe Kim, Naomi Osaka, and Chris Paul are among the nominees. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service will also be handed out.

The ESPYS raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano.

For a full list of nominees and to cast your fan vote, go to espn.com/espys.