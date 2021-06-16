‘So Proud of Myself’! Ciara Shows Off 39-Lb. Weight Loss

Ciara is showing off her post-baby bod after welcoming son Win in July 2020.

She wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks. I’m so proud of myself.”

The singer shed the weight with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, and shared, “If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself.”

Ciara has been candid about her journey. After turning 35 in October, she shared a pic in a snakeskin trench coat and wrote, “35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!”

In August, Ciara had revealed that she was aiming to drop 48 lbs. She told her 26 million followers, “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's 💃🏽💪🏽.”

