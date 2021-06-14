Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Dish on ‘Bachelorette’ Surprises, Plus: Kaitlyn’s Wedding Plans

ABC

It’s week two of Katie Thurston’s quest to find love on “The Bachelorette.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with this season’s hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe after the trailer showed Katie ready to call the whole thing off.

Rachel was ready with all the questions for Tayshia and Kaitlyn. Lindsay commented, “She credits you guys with bringing her back and giving her advice to make her stay,” then asked, “What is it that you said to reassure her to make her want to stay?”

Kaitlyn said, “It was just nice for her to know that we all felt the same way at some point through our season, so I think just hearing us be like, ‘We’ve been there, we totally understand where you are coming from.’” Tayshia added, “She was like, ‘Okay, I’m not being crazy, I can recommit myself.’”

Rachel continued, “Did you have to keep reassuring her that you got to just let yourself fall?” Tayshia said, “That was the one thing I told her to do.” Kaitlyn interjected, “It was more just reassuring her through the whole way of doing that.”

Lindsay wanted to know, “For you personally, wouldn’t you have loved to have people who had been in your position there to help guide you through your emotions and… see it from an outsider’s perspective who’s also been in your shoes?” Kaitlyn responded, “We just had to reassure her through the whole season that all of her feelings were valid.” Rachel recalled, “Yeah, it’s a very lonely process so to be with people who’ve gone through it, yeah, it’s really a game-changer.”

Rachel went on, “Was there anybody who was there for the wrong reasons?” Kaitlyn quipped, “Always.” Tayshia hinted, “I think we’re going to get into that pretty soon.” Kaitlyn insisted, “I feel like it wouldn’t be ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ if there wasn’t one person there for the wrong reason.”

Lindsay asked, “What do you think will surprise us this season?” Kaitlyn answered, “Maybe like the men’s vulnerability.” Tayshia agreed, “I think the men were super vulnerable, but also, how confident Katie is.”

Rachel also asked the ladies about the next season of “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young. “Will you be hosting Michelle’s season?” Kaitlyn said, “I would like to know, too!” Tayisha agreed, saying, “I would love to know that.” Kaitlyn confirmed, “I think we would both love to be a part of Michelle’s season.”