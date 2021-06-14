Jessica Biel Opens Up About ‘Secret COVID Baby’ Phineas, Being a Mom of 2, and More

Actress Jessica Biel is getting candid about life as a mom of two!

The star opened up on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast about the birth of her baby boy Phineas last July.

Jessica confirmed she’s been busy, “Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time."

She went on, "I had, like, a secret COVID baby," revealing, "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

The 39-year-old said that due to COVID, she was concerned about whether husband Justin Timberlake would be allowed in the room during Phineas’ delivery.

"The hospital restrictions had just changed," Jessica said. "And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

Jessica and Justin are also the parent of Silas, 6, and she described what life is like with two kids.

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," Jessica said. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

As life returns to normal, Biel hopes her sons will be able to see their dad perform on stage in the future.

"We want these little boys to see daddy onstage," she said. “He's not going to do it like this forever. I mean, I'm just speaking for him and I may be way off, but I think there's something about like, 'I went after my dream. I'm working really hard. See this whole thing?'"

Jessica, however, isn’t sure she wants them following in their footsteps, and getting into show biz.